4524 Perdita Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

INCREDIBLY PERFECT! 4/2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM IN VILLA ROSA! THIS HOMES INTERIOR HAS BEEN RENOVATED AND IS ABSOLUTLEY IMMACULATE AND OFFERS LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH DARK WOOD FLOORS. THE KITCHEN PROVIDES ANY HOME CHEF WITH ALL THEY NEED TO ENJOY COOKING, AND LOTS OF TASTEFUL CABINETRY AND COUNTER SPACE. APPLIANCES ARE ALL BRAND **NEW** AND FLOORING AND PAINT ARE ALSO ALL NEW. THIS HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A BONUS ROOM AT THE BACK OF HOME PERFECT FOR A STUDY OR OFFICE OR MEDIA AREA / PLAY ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM IS ESPECIALLY NICE AND HAS AN WONDERFUL UPDATED BATH WITH LARGE SEPERATE SHOWER AND WALK IN CLOSET! VILLA ROSA IS NICELY LOCATED IN LUTZ WITH GREAT SCHOOL RATINGS AND COMMUNITY. EASY ACCESS TO VETERANS EXPRESSWAY AS WELL. PETS ARE CONSIDERED AND HOME DOES HAVE A NICE OPEN YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND BARBECUES! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GORGEOUS HOME AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS JULY 10 MOVE IN DATE!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.