Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
4520 Perdita Ln
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

4520 Perdita Ln

4520 Perdita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Perdita Lane, Keystone, FL 33558
Villa Rosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home in the popular Pasadena section of Villa Rosa. This clean and comfortable home features an open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, canned lighting, and extensive tile flooring that is ideal for entertaining. The spacious kitchen boasts a wrap-around breakfast bar, pantry, and a complete set of appliances (3 door refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher). The Large master suite features 2 closets, garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Relax on the covered lanai next to the screened in heated pool with NO BACK NEIGHBORS. Enjoy an active lifestyle by taking advantage of the public park with tennis and basketball courts, soccer and playground. Also there are 3 golf courses nearby (TPC, Heritage Harbor & Cheval). Access to the bike trail very close as well. Don't wait, come see it today! Pool Service Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Perdita Ln have any available units?
4520 Perdita Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 4520 Perdita Ln have?
Some of 4520 Perdita Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Perdita Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Perdita Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Perdita Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Perdita Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 4520 Perdita Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Perdita Ln offers parking.
Does 4520 Perdita Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 Perdita Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Perdita Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4520 Perdita Ln has a pool.
Does 4520 Perdita Ln have accessible units?
No, 4520 Perdita Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Perdita Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Perdita Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4520 Perdita Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4520 Perdita Ln has units with air conditioning.
