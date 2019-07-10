4520 Perdita Ln

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home in the popular Pasadena section of Villa Rosa. This clean and comfortable home features an open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, canned lighting, and extensive tile flooring that is ideal for entertaining. The spacious kitchen boasts a wrap-around breakfast bar, pantry, and a complete set of appliances (3 door refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher). The Large master suite features 2 closets, garden tub, and a walk-in shower. Relax on the covered lanai next to the screened in heated pool with NO BACK NEIGHBORS. Enjoy an active lifestyle by taking advantage of the public park with tennis and basketball courts, soccer and playground. Also there are 3 golf courses nearby (TPC, Heritage Harbor & Cheval). Access to the bike trail very close as well. Don't wait, come see it today! Pool Service Included!