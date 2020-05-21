All apartments in Keystone
19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE
19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE

19138 Golden Cacoon Place · No Longer Available
Location

19138 Golden Cacoon Place, Keystone, FL 33558
Villa Rosa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Steinbrenner School District..4 bedroom home with 3 car garage. Updated with newer roof, exterior paint, upgraded hand scrapped wool like-laminate & tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet. Granite counters and newer plumbing fixtures in the kitchen & baths. Upgraded stainless kitchen appliances. Interior recently painted. Nice sized covered screened lanai and fenced back yard. Dining area in kitchen area plus formal dining room adjacent. Villarosa has a community park, tennis courts, playground and more! Close to the bike trails, Veteran's expressway, shopping, places of worship and St Joe's North hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE have any available units?
19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE have?
Some of 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE offers parking.
Does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE have a pool?
No, 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

