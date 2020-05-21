19138 GOLDEN CACOON PLACE

Amenities
Steinbrenner School District..4 bedroom home with 3 car garage. Updated with newer roof, exterior paint, upgraded hand scrapped wool like-laminate & tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet. Granite counters and newer plumbing fixtures in the kitchen & baths. Upgraded stainless kitchen appliances. Interior recently painted. Nice sized covered screened lanai and fenced back yard. Dining area in kitchen area plus formal dining room adjacent. Villarosa has a community park, tennis courts, playground and more! Close to the bike trails, Veteran's expressway, shopping, places of worship and St Joe's North hospital.