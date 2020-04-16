All apartments in Keystone
19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE

Location

19130 Cherry Rose Circle, Keystone, FL 33558
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VILLAROSA- 3 bedroom + OFFICE/DEN, 2 bath, 2-car garage home is located in the BEUTIFULL community of VILLAROSA in Lutz with easy access to Veterian's Expressway and one of the only areas in the county where all THREE SCHOOLS ARE RATED A. The open and flexible floor plan of this home provides you with an elegant entry into the foyer, formal dinning room, den/office with double French doors, spacious family and great covered lanai overlooking private and fenced back yard. Enjoy entertaining in your updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. This home is super clean and was just painted. The owner's suite affords space and privacy, featuring walk-in closet, shower and garden tub and his & hers vanities. Zoned for Mckitrick – Elementary / Martinez Middle and Steinbrenner Highschool this home will go fast. Come see it today! It Won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE have any available units?
19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE have?
Some of 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
