19130 CHERRY ROSE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

VILLAROSA- 3 bedroom + OFFICE/DEN, 2 bath, 2-car garage home is located in the BEUTIFULL community of VILLAROSA in Lutz with easy access to Veterian's Expressway and one of the only areas in the county where all THREE SCHOOLS ARE RATED A. The open and flexible floor plan of this home provides you with an elegant entry into the foyer, formal dinning room, den/office with double French doors, spacious family and great covered lanai overlooking private and fenced back yard. Enjoy entertaining in your updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. This home is super clean and was just painted. The owner's suite affords space and privacy, featuring walk-in closet, shower and garden tub and his & hers vanities. Zoned for Mckitrick – Elementary / Martinez Middle and Steinbrenner Highschool this home will go fast. Come see it today! It Won’t last!