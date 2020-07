Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

You don't want to miss this Beautiful end unit townhome in highly sought after WATERCHASE Community close to shops, restaurants, schools and much more. Upper balcony, screened lanai, pavered fenced in patio to name a few! Available now! Enjoy the luxury and amenities of Waterchase including gated security, clubhouse, 2 story waterslide pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts and a full time activities director!