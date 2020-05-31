14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor. The open kitchen is equipped with luxury cabinets with soft close, pull out shelving, stool, under cabinet lighting, new stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and island with farmhouse sink. Office with french doors off living area. Fresh paint throughout. New washer and dryer in large upstairs laundry room with laundry tub. Upstairs master bedroom has a covered balcony overlooking the pond. Master bath comes complete with garden tub, separate shower, sinks, and commode with bidet spray. Sliding glass doors lead out to an extra large pavered patio overlooking pond. The highly sought after Waterchase community has a multi million dollar clubhouse with fitness center, lighted basketball and tennis courts, covered playground, park, multi purpose field, Junior Olympic size pool, 2 story waterslide pool. Full time activities director coordinates numerous socials for all ages...Dive in Movie, Fall festival, Luau, Comedy Night, etc. Close to great restaurants, shopping, airports, and our great area beaches. Resort lifestyle!