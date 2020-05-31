All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:10 PM

14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

14532 Mirabelle Vista Court · (813) 731-4692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14532 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Absolutely stunning townhome in the exclusive gated community of Waterchase, now available for lease. This 3 bedroom, 2 and half bath home has been updated beautifully with oversized white marble tile throughout the entire first floor. The open kitchen is equipped with luxury cabinets with soft close, pull out shelving, stool, under cabinet lighting, new stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and island with farmhouse sink. Office with french doors off living area. Fresh paint throughout. New washer and dryer in large upstairs laundry room with laundry tub. Upstairs master bedroom has a covered balcony overlooking the pond. Master bath comes complete with garden tub, separate shower, sinks, and commode with bidet spray. Sliding glass doors lead out to an extra large pavered patio overlooking pond. The highly sought after Waterchase community has a multi million dollar clubhouse with fitness center, lighted basketball and tennis courts, covered playground, park, multi purpose field, Junior Olympic size pool, 2 story waterslide pool. Full time activities director coordinates numerous socials for all ages...Dive in Movie, Fall festival, Luau, Comedy Night, etc. Close to great restaurants, shopping, airports, and our great area beaches. Resort lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have any available units?
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14532 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity