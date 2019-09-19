All apartments in Keystone
Keystone, FL
14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

14530 Mirabelle Vista Cir · No Longer Available
Keystone
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

14530 Mirabelle Vista Cir, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Don`t miss excellent opportunity to live in Waterchase - world-class amenities and a resort lifestyle every day of the year.!!! Townhouse features open style concept features kitchen, dining, living room and half bath on the first floor with second floor including all bedrooms and laundry room for your convenience.Spacious master bedroom includes tray ceilings, spa like bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub and separate walk in shower. Enjoy serene views of large pond from kitchen, master bedroom, family room and back patio. Waterchase Mediterranean-style clubhouse is the social center and heart of our active community. The clubhouse grounds include four (4) lighted tennis courts, a multi-use activities field, two (2) Olympic size pools, one sporting a fabulously popular two-story waterslide, lighted basketball courts, and children's playground. The clubhouse contains a fitness center, activities room, meeting rooms, property management offices, and two-story fireplace-anchored great room.Guard gate 24-hour manned guard gated family-friendly community is located within a top-rated school district; close proximity to numerous shopping malls, excellent restaurants, and golf courses; 30 minutes from downtown Tampa; 20 minutes from Tampa International Airport; and 20 minutes from popular Gulf beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have any available units?
14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
