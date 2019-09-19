14530 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Don`t miss excellent opportunity to live in Waterchase - world-class amenities and a resort lifestyle every day of the year.!!! Townhouse features open style concept features kitchen, dining, living room and half bath on the first floor with second floor including all bedrooms and laundry room for your convenience.Spacious master bedroom includes tray ceilings, spa like bathroom with dual sinks, large garden tub and separate walk in shower. Enjoy serene views of large pond from kitchen, master bedroom, family room and back patio. Waterchase Mediterranean-style clubhouse is the social center and heart of our active community. The clubhouse grounds include four (4) lighted tennis courts, a multi-use activities field, two (2) Olympic size pools, one sporting a fabulously popular two-story waterslide, lighted basketball courts, and children's playground. The clubhouse contains a fitness center, activities room, meeting rooms, property management offices, and two-story fireplace-anchored great room.Guard gate 24-hour manned guard gated family-friendly community is located within a top-rated school district; close proximity to numerous shopping malls, excellent restaurants, and golf courses; 30 minutes from downtown Tampa; 20 minutes from Tampa International Airport; and 20 minutes from popular Gulf beaches.