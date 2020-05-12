14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage and an enclosed lanai with fully paved back yard overlooking the pond. Updated modern kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless appliances compliment this beautiful town-home. Neutral colors through-out, family room with separate dining area. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs (washer and dryer included). The club house has a an amazing resort style pool with water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and exercise room all within a short distance to the town-home. A+ school district, gated/guarded community with an easy access to the Veteran's highway, Tampa International Airport, shopping malls and 20 minutes to the beaches.