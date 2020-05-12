All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:57 PM

14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE

14514 Mirabelle Vista Court · (813) 220-2401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14514 Mirabelle Vista Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This UNIQUE Waterchase town-home features tile on the main floor, new wood floors in the three bedrooms and bonus area upstairs, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, Modern master bath has dual sinks, separate glass shower and garden tub. Attached two car garage and an enclosed lanai with fully paved back yard overlooking the pond. Updated modern kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless appliances compliment this beautiful town-home. Neutral colors through-out, family room with separate dining area. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs (washer and dryer included). The club house has a an amazing resort style pool with water slide, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and exercise room all within a short distance to the town-home. A+ school district, gated/guarded community with an easy access to the Veteran's highway, Tampa International Airport, shopping malls and 20 minutes to the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have any available units?
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14514 MIRABELLE VISTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 BedroomsKeystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with GymKeystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg