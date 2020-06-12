11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Lovely guest home nestled on a large equestrian property. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus a BONUS ROOM, inside a gated horse farm. Updated modern kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer included. This is the smaller guest house. The owner lives in the larger home on the property and runs a horse farm. Gorgeous equestrian setting. Just off of Racetrack Rd - this property offers a country feel with super central location - minutes to shopping, dining, entertainment, movie theaters, Citrus Park Mall, and easy access to beaches, Veterans Expressway, downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, and more! Grounds Maintenance, Exterior Pest Control, Water and Garbage included in monthly rent. Tenant would be responsible for their cable/wifi bill, and their own electric bill. Outdoor parking, room for 2 vehicles - no covered parking/garage. Owner requests no pets due to the farm animals on property unless it is a service animal.