Keystone, FL
11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE

11521 Innfields Drive · (813) 855-4982
Location

11521 Innfields Drive, Keystone, FL 33556

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Lovely guest home nestled on a large equestrian property. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, plus a BONUS ROOM, inside a gated horse farm. Updated modern kitchen with real wood cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer included. This is the smaller guest house. The owner lives in the larger home on the property and runs a horse farm. Gorgeous equestrian setting. Just off of Racetrack Rd - this property offers a country feel with super central location - minutes to shopping, dining, entertainment, movie theaters, Citrus Park Mall, and easy access to beaches, Veterans Expressway, downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, and more! Grounds Maintenance, Exterior Pest Control, Water and Garbage included in monthly rent. Tenant would be responsible for their cable/wifi bill, and their own electric bill. Outdoor parking, room for 2 vehicles - no covered parking/garage. Owner requests no pets due to the farm animals on property unless it is a service animal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE have any available units?
11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE have?
Some of 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11521 INNFIELDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
