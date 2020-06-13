All apartments in Key West
Key West, FL
2635 Gulfview Drive
Last updated June 13 2020

2635 Gulfview Drive

2635 Gulfview Drive · (305) 296-6996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Key West
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Location

2635 Gulfview Drive, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2635 Gulfview Drive · Avail. Aug 13

$5,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2635 Gulfview Drive Available 08/13/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with Pool and Open Water Views - This beautiful and spacious home has it all. Move right into this fully furnished home, centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with an additional den provides 1,800 sq ft of living space. This home features a wonderful private pool with ample decks, an updated kitchen with granite counters, Central AC, a washer/dryer, and covered parking. Enjoy open water views of the bay from your private balcony. Located in a gated community within easy biking distance to Old Town Key West. Pets considered. $5,350/mo plus pool service, water & electric for a 12 month lease. Available mid-August for a 12 month lease. First /Last/Security. Please call 305-296-6996 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1872105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Gulfview Drive have any available units?
2635 Gulfview Drive has a unit available for $5,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2635 Gulfview Drive have?
Some of 2635 Gulfview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Gulfview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Gulfview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Gulfview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2635 Gulfview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2635 Gulfview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Gulfview Drive does offer parking.
Does 2635 Gulfview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 Gulfview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Gulfview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2635 Gulfview Drive has a pool.
Does 2635 Gulfview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2635 Gulfview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Gulfview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Gulfview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 Gulfview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2635 Gulfview Drive has units with air conditioning.
