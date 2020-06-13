Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

2635 Gulfview Drive Available 08/13/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with Pool and Open Water Views - This beautiful and spacious home has it all. Move right into this fully furnished home, centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with an additional den provides 1,800 sq ft of living space. This home features a wonderful private pool with ample decks, an updated kitchen with granite counters, Central AC, a washer/dryer, and covered parking. Enjoy open water views of the bay from your private balcony. Located in a gated community within easy biking distance to Old Town Key West. Pets considered. $5,350/mo plus pool service, water & electric for a 12 month lease. Available mid-August for a 12 month lease. First /Last/Security. Please call 305-296-6996 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1872105)