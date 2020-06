2902 PUNTA PALMA COURT

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED POND FRONT HOME IN HOLIDAYS BEST COMMUNITY OF KEY VISTA. THIS COMMUNITY IS VERY CLOSE TO THE GULF BUT DOES NOT REQUIRE FLOOD INSURANCE. NEWER KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, MARBLE STYLE FLOORS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS OR MARBLE PORCELAIN TILE THRU HOME (NO CARPET). LARGE MBR W DUAL CLOSETS AND SINKS, BEAUTIFULLY TILED SHOWER AND TUB AREA, BATHS UPDATED, FLOORS AND NEW EXTERIOR PAINT. SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR BONUS RM WITH FULL BATH COULD BE 5TH BR. HUGE SCREENED LANAI GREAT FOR PARTIES, COMMUNITY HAS 6000sqft CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS RM, TENNIS - LARGE POOL, VOLLEYBALL AND MORE. VERY CLOSE TO ANCLOTE PARK, BEACH AND BOAT RAMPS, MARINA AND NATURE PARKS. JUST a 1/2 MILE TO THE GULF. NO WASHER/DRYER. READY FOR OCCUPANCY. (LAWN INCLUDED WITH $2100/MO)