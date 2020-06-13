Apartment List
/
FL
/
key largo
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL

Finding an apartment in Key Largo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
30 Units Available
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
25 Sunset Road
25 Sunset Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
717 sqft
Charming ''treehouse'' available now for long term rental in Key Largo. This unique home offers two bedrooms and one bath upstairs, an oversized yard with plenty of privacy and is convienently located across the street from Sunset Point Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
174 W Avenue C
174 W C Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Looking for your own slice of paradise? Look no further! This canal front 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath mobile home is available immediately for long term rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
107 Jasmine Drive
107 Jasmine Drive, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
1 bedroom /1 bath half duplex. 2 Wall AC units, tiled floor. Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher. Back yard is fenced. Landlord pays Water, Electric & Garbage pick up with a $300 month Cap.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
980 Oleander Road
980 Oleander Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly remodeled single family home. New Marble tiled floors, new Kitchen cabinets, New SS appliance, freshly painted. Privacy fenced back yard, under roof back porch, plenty of off street parking .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
833 Bonito Lane
833 Bonito Lane, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Key Largo. Tiled throughout, large bedroom with large double closet. Central AC and additional Wall AC in Bedroom. Living room with lots of windows. Window Blinds. Off Street designated parking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park
9 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1032 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street in Key Largo Park.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
77 Marina Ave
77 Marina Avenue, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Port Largo community mile marker 100 downtown key Largo oceanfront homeowners Park very quiet neighborhood a short block away from open ocean
Results within 5 miles of Key Largo

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
195 Gardenia Street
195 Gardenia Street, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
400 sqft
Good afternoon Keys Family, take a look at this available rental with all utilities included!We have Two 1bd/1bth canal front apartments available! Located in Plantation Key Colony right across from Coral Shores High School.
City Guide for Key Largo, FL

"We had it all / Just like Bogie and Bacall / Starring in our own late late show / Sailing away to Key Largo." -- From "Key Largo" by Bertie Higgins

The hit single "Key Largo" spent 17 weeks on the Top 40 List in 1981 and was certified Gold in 1982. It was inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name that starred Bacall and Bogart. Key Largo is "Gold" to many people, and is known as an ecotourism center as well as a diving capital with numerous wrecks and reefs to explore. At the northern end of the Florida Keys, it occupies a spit of land that is legendary for its casual island lifestyle, "where reality ends and tranquility begins." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Key Largo, FL

Finding an apartment in Key Largo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Key Largo 2 BedroomsKey Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Largo 3 BedroomsKey Largo Apartments with Balcony
Key Largo Apartments with ParkingKey Largo Apartments with PoolKey Largo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Key Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKey Largo Furnished ApartmentsKey Largo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLHialeah, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLMarathon, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FL
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Miami Dade College
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami