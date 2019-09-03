All apartments in Kenneth City
Find more places like 6400 46TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kenneth City, FL
/
6400 46TH AVENUE N
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:24 AM

6400 46TH AVENUE N

6400 46th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6400 46th Ave N, Kenneth City, FL 33709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Great ground floor condo & spacious with a large view of the big Pond. This condo has large bedrooms, plenty of storage & a washer/dryer in the unit. It has a full bath in the Master bedroom. It has a dining table, & Bed, if needed- but can be removed, if not needed. The community has a rec room with a fitness equipment. It has a furnished patio on site with a gas grill. Community pool with an upper outdoor furnished Gazebo overlooking the Pond. Great location & Great price. No Pets, Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 46TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6400 46TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 6400 46TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6400 46TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 46TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6400 46TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 46TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6400 46TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenneth City.
Does 6400 46TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 6400 46TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 6400 46TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 46TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 46TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 6400 46TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 6400 46TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6400 46TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 46TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 46TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 46TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 46TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLealman, FLWest Lealman, FLBardmoor, FLSeminole, FLTreasure Island, FLMadeira Beach, FL
Gulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLOldsmar, FLRedington Shores, FLTierra Verde, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLBelleair, FLSafety Harbor, FLGreenbriar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg