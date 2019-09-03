6400 46TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Great ground floor condo & spacious with a large view of the big Pond. This condo has large bedrooms, plenty of storage & a washer/dryer in the unit. It has a full bath in the Master bedroom. It has a dining table, & Bed, if needed- but can be removed, if not needed. The community has a rec room with a fitness equipment. It has a furnished patio on site with a gas grill. Community pool with an upper outdoor furnished Gazebo overlooking the Pond. Great location & Great price. No Pets, Available Immediately.