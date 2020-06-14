316 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with gym
If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.
While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendale Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.