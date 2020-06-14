Apartment List
316 Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendale Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
8311 SW 124th Ave
8311 SW 124th Ave, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1857 sqft
***LOCATION***A gated community at Kendall Village! Wonderful 2 Story Corner Townhouse Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bath Large layout, big kitchen, living areas. Fenced and tiled patio, hurricane shutters. All amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
7214 SW 134th Ct
7214 Southwest 134th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL CORNER HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WINSTON PARK AREA, 3BR/2BA/1612SF, 2-CAR GARAGE; LARGE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO A HUGE ENCLOSED PATIO AND FENCED BACKYARD; COMMUNITY OFFERS LOTS OF AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, POOL, TENNIS COURT AND
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Century Gardens Villas
1 Unit Available
9025 sw 112 th Ct
9025 SW 112th Ct, Kendall, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1 sqft
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE NICEST COMMUNITY IN KENDALL!! 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, ONE-STORY HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, FAMILY ROOM, FOYER ENTRANCE, UTILITY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
14970 SW 48th Ter F-
14970 Southwest 48th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED single family town home in Lakes of the Meadow. This property features a large open concept with a large patio, and large kitchen. All windows have hurricane shutter. All appliances included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12711 sw 30th st 615B
12711 Southwest 30th Street, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
922 sqft
Unit 615B Available 06/15/20 Blue Lagoon Condo - Property Id: 289795 Wonderful full remodeled apartment 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom, with a wonderful marble floors. The view is to the Lagoon, Airport & Coral Gables! Washer and Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
904 sqft
14931 Southwest 82nd Lane Apt #18-102, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
4860 SW 152nd Pl
4860 Southwest 152nd Place, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful single story town home 2 beds 1 bath. Tile floor and features tiled patio, large rooms, spacious living areas, high ceiling, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful and calm community and peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8305 SW 152nd Ave
8305 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent Location. Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 level high ceiling condo. Tile floors on the first level, wood floors on second level. Bedroom and full bath on the 1st floor, Huge Master on the second floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lakes of The Meadow
1 Unit Available
15285 SW 45th Ter
15285 Southwest 45th Terrace, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Lakes of The Meadow Villa 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Very well maintained. It has hurricane shutters, storage room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8275 SW 152nd Ave
8275 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Unit 1 bedroom + Den in Verabella Falls, gated community, This community offer a swimming Pool, Racquetball court, fitness center, Kids Playground, BBQ area , It is close to schools, shopping centers, major roads and highways, Washer and
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
City Guide for Kendale Lakes, FL

If the data on the working male population is any indication of what to expect in Kendale Lakes, you can expect fabulous floral arrangements, plenty of good eats, and a pretty good chance your house wont burn down. Thats because City-Data says when it comes to cities of more than 50,000 residents, Kendale Lakes ranks No. 1 for the largest percentage of men working as florists, No. 2 for men working as cooks and in food prep and No. 3 for men working as firefighters.

While flocks of firefighters may be a delicious claim to fame for Kendale Lakes, the most prominent feature of the Miami suburb is probably, well, the lakes. Kendale Lake is just one of the eight lakes cascading through the approximately 8-square-mile area, making the place a paradise for boating, fishing, swimming and sunning with your 56,000 Kendale Lakes neighbors. City-Data puts the population density at a high 6,870 folks per square mile, but thats to be expected from a place thats fewer than 20 miles from the almighty Atlantic Ocean and averages about 70 degrees in the winter. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kendale Lakes, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kendale Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

