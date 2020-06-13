/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:51 AM
143 Furnished Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Jupiter Farms
1 Unit Available
12168 Sandy Run Road
12168 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2483 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living At It's Finest! This Spectacular Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home Is Unique To All Other Properties Currently On The Market! Water, Cable/Internet, Lawn Care, Pool Service Included! Electric Up to $250 Included Per Month!
Results within 1 mile of Jupiter Farms
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
225 Carina Drive
225 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2580 sqft
Rarely available rental! Enjoy Jupiter Country Club living in this Single Family lakefront home - Annual or Seasonal. This move in ready Pool home offers 3 Bedrooms + Den. Impeccably furnished inside and out, with covered lanai + Pool w/ Spa.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Farms
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5119 Artesa Way S
5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2204 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
175 Galicia Way
175 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
112 Andalusia Way SE
112 Andalusia Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2092 sqft
This welcoming 3 bedroom 2/1 bath, one story open floor plan with sweeping water views is located in the desirable Country Club Community of Mirasol. This home offers breathtaking views of the water from the main living areas of the home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6485 Chasewood Drive
6485 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
Unit is available only during the off season from 5/25/20 - 12/31/20. Convenient to I-95 and the FL Turnpike. Well maintained and nicely furnished. Easy to live in Floor Plan. Includes Basic Cable, Internet, Water & Sewer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
1 Unit Available
276 Murcia Drive
276 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
849 sqft
76 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:52am
Riverwalk
1 Unit Available
6215 Riverwalk Lane
6215 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1300 sqft
6215 Riverwalk Lane Apt #1, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Antigua
1 Unit Available
4198 St Lukes Lane
4198 Saint Lukes Ln, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1310 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom townhome is fully furnished - just bring your suitcase! Light & bright with new furnishings and renovated interior, walk to the clubhouse pool and just minutes to the beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
108 Via Condado Way
108 Via Condado Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2985 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LAGUNA MODEL WITH LAKE VIEWS. IMMACULATE BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE. THERE ARE 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, ONE ON EACH LEVEL. CLOSE TO ''A'' RATED SCHOOLS.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4870 Bonsai Circle
4870 Bonsai Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1461 sqft
Available now as an Off Season Furnished Rental. through December 2020. Rented for Season January 2021. Beautifully furnished and pristine second floor corner unit with views of the lake from the balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4861 Bonsai Circle
4861 Bonsai Circle, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccably Furnished, 2 Bed / 2 Bath Desirable Corner Town Home in a Private Gated Pool Community.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
501 Muirfield Court
501 Muirfield Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Available off-season and for season, furnished. Not available for annual rent. 1st-floor condo with golf views.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cinquez Park
1 Unit Available
17722 Cinquez Park Road E
17722 Cinquez Park Road, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
900 sqft
Perfect for a family vacation or work trip. Also available for yearly rent. Duplex style. Come relax in a beautiful private home/duples style in the heart of Jupiter. 2:30 hours from Orlando, 45 min from Boca Raton, 1:45 min form Miami.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
802 Muirfield Court
802 Muirfield Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1310 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR 2BA fully furnished turn key, 2nd Floor end unit with Golf Course Views. This condo is centrally located in Jupiter and minutes to beach, shopping,restaurants and PBIA.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3057 E Community Drive
3057 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1670 sqft
Martinique at Abacoa is a centrally located neighborhood in Jupiter. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 1 car garage Townhouse is fully Furnished and available August 2020 for rent .
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
830 Club Drive
830 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Remarkable renovation in this cottage, completely furnished turnkey. New appliances, flat screen tv's, fans, light fixtures, barbecue, rugs, beds! . Available as soon as approval is given from the hoa Available 2021 season with Golf..
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Mirasol
1 Unit Available
108 Bianca Drive
108 Bianca Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2665 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 3 BA pool home surrounded in private preserve views in Mirasol with desirable golf membership. Features include: diagonal tile flooring, neutral decor, crown moldings and pocket molding with window treatments.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
107 Mulligan Place
107 Mulligan Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1822 sqft
Great location in a desirable community of Canterbury. Furnished 3/2/1. Spotless unit, a 10 minutes away from the Roger Dean Stadium. 20 minutes to the PBI airport and 1 hour away from the Ft Lauderdale airport.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
110 Brackenwood Road
110 Brackenwood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1366 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED GOLF VILLAS CONDO! FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 END UNIT IN THE HEART OF PGA NATIONAL. HOME OF THE HONDA CLASSIC AND JUST STEPS AWAY FROM THE 2ND HOLE ON THE TOURNAMENT, CHAMP COURSE.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Antigua
1 Unit Available
4320 Blowing Point Place
4320 Blowing Point Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2163 sqft
This is a must see!! Beautifully furnished 4bed/3 1/2 bath/2car garage Townhouse in the sought after community of Antigua.
