3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1642 NE South Street
1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825 Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3544 NE Sandra Drive
3544 Northeast Sandra Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1132 sqft
Welcome to this 3 Bed Room/ 2 Bath CBS Home, with a large private fenced in yard, completely renovated and located within walking distance to down town Jensen and the Indian river. This home can be rented unfurnished at $1950.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4613 NW Red Maple Drive
4613 Northwest Red Maple Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1899 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in the Jensen Beach Country Club! This 3BR/2BA/2CA home features great location with lush landscaping, tile and carpet flooring, kitchen with nook, great room, formal dining area, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and large
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2217 SE Tile Terrace
2217 Southeast Tile Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1643 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA 2 CG rental in eastern PSL. Fenced yard, screened porch. Tile throughout. Available July 1st 2020. First, Last and Security is required...
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1875 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5220 SW Seascape Way 101
5220 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Rental - Property Id: 294919 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294919 Property Id 294919 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837247)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2808 Bucccaneer Circle
2808 Southeast Buccaneer Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2/1 - Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Port St Lucie! Available 05/01/19 (RLNE4814440)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1397 SW 24th Lane
1397 Southwest 24th Lane, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
Beautifully updated 3/2/2 with long screened and covered patio, granite in kitchen and guest bath- laminate in living room, family room and dining room, tile in kitchen and dining area, berber in bedrooms, gas cook top, surround sound in most areas,
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1561 SE Sutton Street
1561 Southeast Sutton Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1848 sqft
Relax or entertain on the huge screened porch at the back of this roomy 3/2/2 on a quiet dead end street. Nicely updated and upgraded bathrooms along with Stainless appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1535 SE Royal Green - 104
1535 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
993 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in a very quiet community. Convenient location near Hospitals, Mall and beautiful beaches. Enjoy the screened porch on your leisure times.
