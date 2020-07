Amenities

pet friendly

Don't miss out on this cute 2 bed, 1 bath house with yard. Brand new roof so you don't have to worry about leaks this summer. Text Lauren for a showing. 727 240 6212. Professional local management. Tenant pays utilities. Pets okay with pet fee.

Rent $900, Security deposit is $900.

Pets allowed with monthly pet fee of $20 per pet.

Please Text Lauren at 727 240 6212 for a showing.