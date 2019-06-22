All apartments in Jasmine Estates
9315 Gray Fox Ln

Location

9315 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath block home with a 1 car garage about 1200 sqft. The entire house has fresh paint and flooring . Garage has an electronic door opener. Central a/c unit works great! Roof is in good shape. Hot water heater is a few years old. Fenced back yard .. Right off of us19 near embassy blvd and little road. Property has plenty of storage. Has tile flooring throughout the home

we have a video walkthrough on our website at houses4rentflorida.Com. Just search for the property address under our available rentals, you get started on the process by clicking the apply now button to apply.

Call me at 8137088519 if you have any questions

9315 greyfox lane, port richey, fl 34688

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Gray Fox Ln have any available units?
9315 Gray Fox Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9315 Gray Fox Ln have?
Some of 9315 Gray Fox Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Gray Fox Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Gray Fox Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Gray Fox Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9315 Gray Fox Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9315 Gray Fox Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Gray Fox Ln offers parking.
Does 9315 Gray Fox Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 Gray Fox Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Gray Fox Ln have a pool?
No, 9315 Gray Fox Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9315 Gray Fox Ln have accessible units?
No, 9315 Gray Fox Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 Gray Fox Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9315 Gray Fox Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 Gray Fox Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9315 Gray Fox Ln has units with air conditioning.
