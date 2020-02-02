9121 GRAY FOX LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Great location in the Lakes near shopping and Gulfview Square Mall. This home is pet friendly with wall to wall ceramic tile, and has just been painted and even the roof is newer. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached one car garage with opener. Cats and Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.