Jasmine Estates, FL
9121 GRAY FOX LANE
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:21 AM

9121 GRAY FOX LANE

9121 Gray Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9121 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great location in the Lakes near shopping and Gulfview Square Mall. This home is pet friendly with wall to wall ceramic tile, and has just been painted and even the roof is newer. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached one car garage with opener. Cats and Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE have any available units?
9121 GRAY FOX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE have?
Some of 9121 GRAY FOX LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 GRAY FOX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9121 GRAY FOX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 GRAY FOX LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9121 GRAY FOX LANE is pet friendly.
Does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9121 GRAY FOX LANE offers parking.
Does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 GRAY FOX LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE have a pool?
No, 9121 GRAY FOX LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE have accessible units?
No, 9121 GRAY FOX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9121 GRAY FOX LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9121 GRAY FOX LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9121 GRAY FOX LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

