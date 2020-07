Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms, with 2 full bathrooms in the home. Fully fenced in privacy back yard. Open floor plan with tile throughout, newer garage door and ac. Conveniently located in the Holiday Hills neighborhood giving easy access to US 19 and public transportation. Move in costs include security deposit of $1100, first month's rent of $1025, and a $40 application fee per adult. Pets will be considered.