Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:16 PM

9011 Gray Fox Lane

9011 Gray Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9011 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 3BR 1BA home with an open floor plan has a one-car garage and great features including an eat-in kitchen plus a roomy screen-in patio. The backyard touts established citrus trees and mature landscaping. Nearby area amenities include beaches, shopping, and restaurants. This is easy living at its best, come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Regency Park

High school: Ridgewood High School

Middle school: Chasco Middle School

Elementary school: Chasco Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 Gray Fox Lane have any available units?
9011 Gray Fox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 9011 Gray Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Gray Fox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Gray Fox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9011 Gray Fox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9011 Gray Fox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9011 Gray Fox Lane offers parking.
Does 9011 Gray Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 Gray Fox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Gray Fox Lane have a pool?
No, 9011 Gray Fox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9011 Gray Fox Lane have accessible units?
No, 9011 Gray Fox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 Gray Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9011 Gray Fox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9011 Gray Fox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9011 Gray Fox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

