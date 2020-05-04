9011 Gray Fox Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 3BR 1BA home with an open floor plan has a one-car garage and great features including an eat-in kitchen plus a roomy screen-in patio. The backyard touts established citrus trees and mature landscaping. Nearby area amenities include beaches, shopping, and restaurants. This is easy living at its best, come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Regency Park



High school: Ridgewood High School



Middle school: Chasco Middle School



Elementary school: Chasco Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.