Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

This house is just what you're looking for! Vaulted ceilings, open layout, abundance of closet space, high dormer windows, a huge master suite, unique lanai with French doors, inside laundry/utility room plus a two-car garage. Excellent location, Close to all amenities: school, library, and restaurants. Ready for November move in!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.