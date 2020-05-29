7741 Forest Trail Unit 8

Amenities

2/2 Condo in Port Richey - 2 bd / 2 ba condo 1365 sq. ft. This unit is located in a quiet and beautifully landscaped community near Ridge road in Port Richey with carport parking. This community offers a clubhouse, pool, billiards, exercise & card rooms. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). A $70 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. Section 8, pets, motorcycles, and pickup trucks are not options for this property. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUV).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4410988)