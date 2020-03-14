7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1152 square foot traditional ranch style home is located in the heart of Port Richey. While this home has been meticulously maintained, there are updates throughout, as well as many original elements that still look brand new and add so much character and charm! The home has a newer central heat/AC system, 80 gallon solar water heater, and brand new LVT (luxury vinyl tile) flooring throughout the main living areas. The inviting front porch leads to the entrance with the formal living room, adjoining the formal dining room. There is a spacious kitchen with an abundance of counter and cabinet space and you'll appreciate the windows overlooking the backyard and pass-thru to the Florida Room. Two spacious bedrooms, each with generous closet space are adjacent to one of the home's full bathroom. The master bedroom also offers a walk-in closet and private dressing area with separate vanity. The Florida Room is ideal for winter or summer, and there is a spacious front porch as well. Shopping/Dining and more are all within close proximity. Schedule your tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.