Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE

7304 Lincoln Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7304 Lincoln Park Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1152 square foot traditional ranch style home is located in the heart of Port Richey. While this home has been meticulously maintained, there are updates throughout, as well as many original elements that still look brand new and add so much character and charm! The home has a newer central heat/AC system, 80 gallon solar water heater, and brand new LVT (luxury vinyl tile) flooring throughout the main living areas. The inviting front porch leads to the entrance with the formal living room, adjoining the formal dining room. There is a spacious kitchen with an abundance of counter and cabinet space and you'll appreciate the windows overlooking the backyard and pass-thru to the Florida Room. Two spacious bedrooms, each with generous closet space are adjacent to one of the home's full bathroom. The master bedroom also offers a walk-in closet and private dressing area with separate vanity. The Florida Room is ideal for winter or summer, and there is a spacious front porch as well. Shopping/Dining and more are all within close proximity. Schedule your tour right away. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE have any available units?
7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE have?
Some of 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE have a pool?
No, 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7304 LINCOLN PARK LANE has units with air conditioning.

