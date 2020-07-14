All apartments in Jasmine Estates
7034 Westcott Dr

7034 Westcott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7034 Westcott Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home in the Regency Park area . Enter to the spacious living room dining room combo that leads to the kitchen featuring Brand New Granite Counter Tops and a large breakfast bar. The home has a split plan with 2 bedrooms with a bath and there is also a 3rd bedroom at the back of the home. Located centrally in Port Richey close to all the US 19 offers as well as the Gulf Beaches. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7034 Westcott Dr have any available units?
7034 Westcott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7034 Westcott Dr have?
Some of 7034 Westcott Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7034 Westcott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7034 Westcott Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 Westcott Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7034 Westcott Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 7034 Westcott Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7034 Westcott Dr offers parking.
Does 7034 Westcott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7034 Westcott Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 Westcott Dr have a pool?
No, 7034 Westcott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7034 Westcott Dr have accessible units?
No, 7034 Westcott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 Westcott Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7034 Westcott Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7034 Westcott Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7034 Westcott Dr has units with air conditioning.
