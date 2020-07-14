7034 Westcott Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath 1 car garage home in the Regency Park area . Enter to the spacious living room dining room combo that leads to the kitchen featuring Brand New Granite Counter Tops and a large breakfast bar. The home has a split plan with 2 bedrooms with a bath and there is also a 3rd bedroom at the back of the home. Located centrally in Port Richey close to all the US 19 offers as well as the Gulf Beaches. Don't miss out!