6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE

6825 El Camino Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6825 El Camino Paloma Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
San Clemente East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$1,100 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Clean Single Family Home in a nice established neighborhood in Port Richey, FL, with nearby easy access to US 19, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Just minutes from the Gulf and the Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park. This light, airy, spacious home has an open floor plan great for entertaining family and friends. Large living room and generous size bedrooms create the perfect living space. A large screened in patio is perfect place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Separate Laundry Room. * No Pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE have any available units?
6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE have?
Some of 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
