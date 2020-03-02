6825 EL CAMINO PALOMA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$1,100 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Clean Single Family Home in a nice established neighborhood in Port Richey, FL, with nearby easy access to US 19, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Just minutes from the Gulf and the Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park. This light, airy, spacious home has an open floor plan great for entertaining family and friends. Large living room and generous size bedrooms create the perfect living space. A large screened in patio is perfect place to enjoy that morning cup of coffee. Separate Laundry Room. * No Pets*