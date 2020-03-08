All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 6825 Amarillo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
6825 Amarillo Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 AM

6825 Amarillo Street

6825 Amarillo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6825 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
San Clemente East

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 Amarillo Street have any available units?
6825 Amarillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 6825 Amarillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Amarillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Amarillo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6825 Amarillo Street is pet friendly.
Does 6825 Amarillo Street offer parking?
No, 6825 Amarillo Street does not offer parking.
Does 6825 Amarillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Amarillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Amarillo Street have a pool?
Yes, 6825 Amarillo Street has a pool.
Does 6825 Amarillo Street have accessible units?
No, 6825 Amarillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Amarillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Amarillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 Amarillo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 Amarillo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJasmine Estates Apartments with Parking
Jasmine Estates Apartments with PoolsJasmine Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Jasmine Estates Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College