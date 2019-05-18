6635 Ridge Crest Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d035877053 ---- 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single family home has updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Property has also been freshly painted and new carpets installed in each bedroom. Backyard is fenced. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits.