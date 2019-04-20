6445 Date Palm Blvd.

Amenities

Great Southern Port Richey Location, Large Single Family Home Available Now! - Living Space Abounds in this Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with a Family Room and a Bonus Room in a Nice Well Kept Family Neighborhood! This nice home is conveniently located just off Ridge Road in the most southerly section of Port Richey in Pasco County which makes for an easy commute into Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties and other area employment centers. Enjoy fully equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet, pantry and storage space, a large family room in addition to the formal living room, a bonus storage room that is under air conditioning, two large bedrooms and a fully fenced yard. All located in a very nice family community of very well maintained homes. This home boasts 1,552 square feet of air-conditioned living space. Don't miss out on this one, Call Today to arrange for a private showing. One year lease. First months rent plus and equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application, our minimum qualifications would be credit scores of at least 600, minimal to no criminal record within the past 10 years, provable income of at least $3,200.00 gross, per month and favorable rental history if rented before. We would be happy to discuss our application qualification standards with you prior to applying and paying a fee. Please call, email or text with questions. A private viewing appointment does require a telephone conversation. Contact Deborah Fifer, Leasing Agent, Birch Real Estate Services, LLC, Call direct or text to 727-542-8890, email by responding to the online advertisement or call our office at 727-265-3144, Ext. 101.



(RLNE4820975)