All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 6445 Date Palm Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
6445 Date Palm Blvd.
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

6445 Date Palm Blvd.

6445 Date Palm Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6445 Date Palm Boulevard, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Ridge Crest Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Southern Port Richey Location, Large Single Family Home Available Now! - Living Space Abounds in this Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with a Family Room and a Bonus Room in a Nice Well Kept Family Neighborhood! This nice home is conveniently located just off Ridge Road in the most southerly section of Port Richey in Pasco County which makes for an easy commute into Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties and other area employment centers. Enjoy fully equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinet, pantry and storage space, a large family room in addition to the formal living room, a bonus storage room that is under air conditioning, two large bedrooms and a fully fenced yard. All located in a very nice family community of very well maintained homes. This home boasts 1,552 square feet of air-conditioned living space. Don't miss out on this one, Call Today to arrange for a private showing. One year lease. First months rent plus and equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application, our minimum qualifications would be credit scores of at least 600, minimal to no criminal record within the past 10 years, provable income of at least $3,200.00 gross, per month and favorable rental history if rented before. We would be happy to discuss our application qualification standards with you prior to applying and paying a fee. Please call, email or text with questions. A private viewing appointment does require a telephone conversation. Contact Deborah Fifer, Leasing Agent, Birch Real Estate Services, LLC, Call direct or text to 727-542-8890, email by responding to the online advertisement or call our office at 727-265-3144, Ext. 101.

(RLNE4820975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Date Palm Blvd. have any available units?
6445 Date Palm Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 6445 Date Palm Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Date Palm Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Date Palm Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6445 Date Palm Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6445 Date Palm Blvd. offer parking?
No, 6445 Date Palm Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 6445 Date Palm Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 Date Palm Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Date Palm Blvd. have a pool?
No, 6445 Date Palm Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 6445 Date Palm Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6445 Date Palm Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Date Palm Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Date Palm Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6445 Date Palm Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6445 Date Palm Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College