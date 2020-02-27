All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 8653 Sabal Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
8653 Sabal Way
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:33 PM

8653 Sabal Way

8653 Sabal Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8653 Sabal Way, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Ridge Crest Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 Sabal Way have any available units?
8653 Sabal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 8653 Sabal Way currently offering any rent specials?
8653 Sabal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 Sabal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8653 Sabal Way is pet friendly.
Does 8653 Sabal Way offer parking?
No, 8653 Sabal Way does not offer parking.
Does 8653 Sabal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8653 Sabal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 Sabal Way have a pool?
Yes, 8653 Sabal Way has a pool.
Does 8653 Sabal Way have accessible units?
No, 8653 Sabal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 Sabal Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8653 Sabal Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8653 Sabal Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8653 Sabal Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College