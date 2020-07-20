912 1ST ST S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tremendous ocean views! This 4 story condo features great ocean views, 3 bedrooms 4th is office, 3.5 baths, and office. Kitchen features granite countertop, stainless appliances, gas range, prep island and abundant storage. Kitchen opens to family room with gleaming wood floors and a balcony to enjoy your ocean views. Master is on the 4th floor with a great view of the ocean and a spacious bath w/double vanity and jetted tub. Office is on the 1st floor and opens to a relaxing patio. Two car garage plus 2 additional spaces. Great Jax Beach location. Bring your bike & sunscreen