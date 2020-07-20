All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

912 1ST ST S

912 1st St South · No Longer Available
Location

912 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Tremendous ocean views! This 4 story condo features great ocean views, 3 bedrooms 4th is office, 3.5 baths, and office. Kitchen features granite countertop, stainless appliances, gas range, prep island and abundant storage. Kitchen opens to family room with gleaming wood floors and a balcony to enjoy your ocean views. Master is on the 4th floor with a great view of the ocean and a spacious bath w/double vanity and jetted tub. Office is on the 1st floor and opens to a relaxing patio. Two car garage plus 2 additional spaces. Great Jax Beach location. Bring your bike & sunscreen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 1ST ST S have any available units?
912 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 912 1ST ST S have?
Some of 912 1ST ST S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
912 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 912 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 912 1ST ST S offer parking?
Yes, 912 1ST ST S offers parking.
Does 912 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 1ST ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 1ST ST S have a pool?
No, 912 1ST ST S does not have a pool.
Does 912 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 912 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 912 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 1ST ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 1ST ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
