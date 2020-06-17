724 2ND ST S

Amenities

JAX BEACH 2ND FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT - 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN! From 5 Points, 95 S to FL 202 E, exit A1A N, Merge onto 3rd St S, right onto 8th Ave S, left onto 2nd St S to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/MW/GD), W/D hookups, private back porch/balcony, wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, CHA, off street parking, approx. 1100sf, $2,250 security deposit, 1 yr lease, no pets, no smokers, [OV lr] available now.