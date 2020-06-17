All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 724 2ND ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
724 2ND ST S
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

724 2ND ST S

724 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

724 South 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
JAX BEACH 2ND FLOOR DUPLEX FOR RENT - 1 BLOCK FROM THE OCEAN! From 5 Points, 95 S to FL 202 E, exit A1A N, Merge onto 3rd St S, right onto 8th Ave S, left onto 2nd St S to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances (R/R/DW/MW/GD), W/D hookups, private back porch/balcony, wood flooring throughout, freshly painted, CHA, off street parking, approx. 1100sf, $2,250 security deposit, 1 yr lease, no pets, no smokers, [OV lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 2ND ST S have any available units?
724 2ND ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 724 2ND ST S have?
Some of 724 2ND ST S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 2ND ST S currently offering any rent specials?
724 2ND ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 2ND ST S pet-friendly?
No, 724 2ND ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 724 2ND ST S offer parking?
Yes, 724 2ND ST S does offer parking.
Does 724 2ND ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 2ND ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 2ND ST S have a pool?
No, 724 2ND ST S does not have a pool.
Does 724 2ND ST S have accessible units?
No, 724 2ND ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 724 2ND ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 2ND ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 724 2ND ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 2ND ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville