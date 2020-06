Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

***Preview this home Sunday 02/23, 1-2***Cozy, nicely renovated, freshly painted pool home, just a few blocks from the ocean! Wooden deck, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen, tile and wood floors, jacuzzi tub in master bath, storage room, nicely landscaped, fenced backyard and much more. Great location to nearby shopping & dining! This house has it all! Pets are limited, pet fee applies.