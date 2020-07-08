All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
245 41ST AVE S
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

245 41ST AVE S

245 South 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

245 South 41st Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the OWNER's request at this time. See the 3D virtual tour & schedule live video call w/ listing agent. Enjoy coastal living in 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & over 2300sf! Massive 9' island w/ breakfast nook & dining area lends plenty of seating for all guests. Enjoy dining al-fresco on the generous outdoor pavered lanai with a 16'x13' covered area directly out the backdoor in fenced backyard. Home includes all hardwood floors (NO CARPET ANYWHERE!). Both full bathrooms have granite countertops and master features a tiled walk-in shower and walk-in closet. All custom cabinets in kitchen & baths with soft-close hinges. Too many amenities to list, so schedule a live tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 41ST AVE S have any available units?
245 41ST AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 245 41ST AVE S have?
Some of 245 41ST AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 41ST AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
245 41ST AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 41ST AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 245 41ST AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 245 41ST AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 245 41ST AVE S offers parking.
Does 245 41ST AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 41ST AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 41ST AVE S have a pool?
No, 245 41ST AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 245 41ST AVE S have accessible units?
No, 245 41ST AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 245 41ST AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 41ST AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 41ST AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 41ST AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

