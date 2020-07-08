245 41ST AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, this property will not be shown per the OWNER's request at this time. See the 3D virtual tour & schedule live video call w/ listing agent. Enjoy coastal living in 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & over 2300sf! Massive 9' island w/ breakfast nook & dining area lends plenty of seating for all guests. Enjoy dining al-fresco on the generous outdoor pavered lanai with a 16'x13' covered area directly out the backdoor in fenced backyard. Home includes all hardwood floors (NO CARPET ANYWHERE!). Both full bathrooms have granite countertops and master features a tiled walk-in shower and walk-in closet. All custom cabinets in kitchen & baths with soft-close hinges. Too many amenities to list, so schedule a live tour today!