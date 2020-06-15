All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
2208 OCEAN DR S
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

2208 OCEAN DR S

2208 Ocean Drive South · (904) 514-1747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2208 Ocean Drive South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully furnished and decorated beachtownhome only steps away from the beach and sand. Amazing ocean views from the living room, second floor balcony, master bedroom and third floor balcony. Located on a dead end street in South Jacksonville Beach. Perfect for romantic getaways or family beach vacations.First floor features include:a one car garage with direct home access, guest bedroom with two extra long twins that can be pushed together to make a king, LED TV, plush carpeting, and access to the rear garden / grassy area plus a private bathroom with a walk-inupdated tile shower. The main level features: a spacious living area with a large LED Smart TV, tile floors and modern updated comfortable furnishings, a private balcony with views of the Atlantic Ocean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 OCEAN DR S have any available units?
2208 OCEAN DR S has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2208 OCEAN DR S have?
Some of 2208 OCEAN DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 OCEAN DR S currently offering any rent specials?
2208 OCEAN DR S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 OCEAN DR S pet-friendly?
No, 2208 OCEAN DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 2208 OCEAN DR S offer parking?
Yes, 2208 OCEAN DR S does offer parking.
Does 2208 OCEAN DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 OCEAN DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 OCEAN DR S have a pool?
No, 2208 OCEAN DR S does not have a pool.
Does 2208 OCEAN DR S have accessible units?
No, 2208 OCEAN DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 OCEAN DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 OCEAN DR S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 OCEAN DR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 OCEAN DR S does not have units with air conditioning.
