Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool guest parking

Oceanfront 5th Fl-stunning views from every room! Fully remodeled 3 BR 2 bath condo with 2 oceanfront balconies. You'll love the easy care plank tile floors & blinds or planation shutters on all the new windows & sliding doors. Open kitchen with new cabinets/counters & French dr fridge. Great Bar with distressed beach wood accent. Large Master BR with double closet, built-ins & expanded separate shower. Guest BR or Den opens to LR with unique sliding wall. Includes washer/dryer plus water & sewer expense. Great reserved carport parking at the building entry + Extra Guest Parking. Ocean 21 is a secured building with elevator. Association requires tenant approval $50 appl fee plus unit $3000 deposit & $50 appl fee. Conveniently located near shopping & restaurants. Enjoy Beach Life!