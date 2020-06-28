200 South 10th Street

Amenities

Spacious 2/2 House with Huge Yard- Walk to the Ocean! - Walk to the beach from this large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with huge yard and 1-car garage. A lot this big is rare at the beach! Open concept kitchen, updates in kitchen and master bathroom, carpet throughout, and tons of storage and large closets! Small dogs allowed, sorry no cats.



CALL OR TEXT Jennifer for more information or to schedule a viewing



Jennifer Lynch

Realtor

Cell: (904) 615-0834



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, Fl 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.Centerbeamrealestate.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4095001)