Jacksonville Beach, FL
200 South 10th Street
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

200 South 10th Street

200 10th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

200 10th Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2/2 House with Huge Yard- Walk to the Ocean! - Walk to the beach from this large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with huge yard and 1-car garage. A lot this big is rare at the beach! Open concept kitchen, updates in kitchen and master bathroom, carpet throughout, and tons of storage and large closets! Small dogs allowed, sorry no cats.

CALL OR TEXT Jennifer for more information or to schedule a viewing

Jennifer Lynch
Realtor
Cell: (904) 615-0834

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, Fl 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.Centerbeamrealestate.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4095001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

