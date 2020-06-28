1301 1ST ST S

Amenities

Beautiful 12th floor condo in secured building in Ocean 14. This unit has upgraded kitchen cabinets with pass through to large open living and dining room combo. Wonderful ocean breezes and views from master with access to covered balcony. Upgraded community with new breeze ways,club room and pool. Nice fitness area overlooking the ocean and tennis courts right down the street. Come and enjoy the beach lifestyle in the beautiful oceanfront condo. Water, garbage, and sewage included in monthly rent. one covered Garage parking spot and one unassigned. You wont be disappointed in this condo!!!!vacant and easy to show!! Private Remarks: No pets per building rules and regulations for renters. Freshley painted a nice off white looks open bright and airy!