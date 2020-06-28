All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 1301 1ST ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1301 1ST ST S
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

1301 1ST ST S

1301 1st St South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1301 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 12th floor condo in secured building in Ocean 14. This unit has upgraded kitchen cabinets with pass through to large open living and dining room combo. Wonderful ocean breezes and views from master with access to covered balcony. Upgraded community with new breeze ways,club room and pool. Nice fitness area overlooking the ocean and tennis courts right down the street. Come and enjoy the beach lifestyle in the beautiful oceanfront condo. Water, garbage, and sewage included in monthly rent. one covered Garage parking spot and one unassigned. You wont be disappointed in this condo!!!!vacant and easy to show!! Private Remarks: No pets per building rules and regulations for renters. Freshley painted a nice off white looks open bright and airy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 1ST ST S have any available units?
1301 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1301 1ST ST S have?
Some of 1301 1ST ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1301 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 1301 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1301 1ST ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1301 1ST ST S offers parking.
Does 1301 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 1ST ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 1ST ST S have a pool?
Yes, 1301 1ST ST S has a pool.
Does 1301 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 1301 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 1ST ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 1ST ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville