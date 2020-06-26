1020 22nd Street North

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic Jacksonville Beach home! - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story home on beautiful tree lined street in Jacksonville Beach. Hardwood floors throughout home. Granite countertops, shaker cabinets, LED lighting throughout home. All bedrooms upstairs, split bedrooms, master bedroom with large walk in closet, new vanity with granite countertops, large walk in shower with Travertine tile. Balcony off master bedroom overlooking front yard, perfect place to have your morning coffee. Large fenced backyard with wooden deck spanning the width of the home. Perfect for entertaining. Don't let this one pass you by! Discount for multi-year lease. Application fees and lease prep fee waived for military. Ask about our other military specials for this property.



(RLNE4850659)