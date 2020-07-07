86781 Old Highway

Amenities

Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing. $2,400 per month, with utilities at the expense of the tenant (water, electric, cable). First, last & security required upfront. 12 month lease. Pets possible with approval. Tenant application, $50 background check & proof of employment / income verification required.