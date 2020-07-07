All apartments in Islamorada, Village of Islands
Find more places like 86781 Old Highway.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

86781 Old Highway

86781 Old Hwy · (305) 731-5647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86781 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL 33036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing. $2,400 per month, with utilities at the expense of the tenant (water, electric, cable). First, last & security required upfront. 12 month lease. Pets possible with approval. Tenant application, $50 background check & proof of employment / income verification required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86781 Old Highway have any available units?
86781 Old Highway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 86781 Old Highway have?
Some of 86781 Old Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86781 Old Highway currently offering any rent specials?
86781 Old Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86781 Old Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 86781 Old Highway is pet friendly.
Does 86781 Old Highway offer parking?
Yes, 86781 Old Highway offers parking.
Does 86781 Old Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86781 Old Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86781 Old Highway have a pool?
No, 86781 Old Highway does not have a pool.
Does 86781 Old Highway have accessible units?
No, 86781 Old Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 86781 Old Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86781 Old Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 86781 Old Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 86781 Old Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
