195 Ojibway Avenue

Keys Cottage with dockage and workshop available for 6+ months rental-UTILITIES & INTERNET & LAWN CARE INCLUDED! This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single family concrete home features a large open living area, large workshop (former boathouse for cut in boat slip), terrazzo flooring, canal front patio, kayak/SUP ramp, fenced side yard, and ample parking. Central AC. Washer and Dryer Included. First, last and security required to move in. Background and credit check on all adult tenants. Pet friendly with owner approval and pet deposit.