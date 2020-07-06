All apartments in Islamorada, Village of Islands
195 Ojibway Avenue

195 Ojibway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

195 Ojibway Avenue, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL 33070

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Keys Cottage with dockage and workshop available for 6+ months rental-UTILITIES & INTERNET & LAWN CARE INCLUDED! This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single family concrete home features a large open living area, large workshop (former boathouse for cut in boat slip), terrazzo flooring, canal front patio, kayak/SUP ramp, fenced side yard, and ample parking. Central AC. Washer and Dryer Included. First, last and security required to move in. Background and credit check on all adult tenants. Pet friendly with owner approval and pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

