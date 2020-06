Amenities

It's time to book that Winter Getaway! Don't let this one pass you by. Located in a very desirable South Fort Myers Location. Only minutes to the most beautiful beaches in the world, including Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach. This lovely unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious dining area as well as a spacious screened lanai for entertaining guests. This sought after community of Flamingo Village in Peppertree Point has everything you could want in a vacation home. Stroll around the lake down to the community Marina and fishing pier and enjoy those amazing Sunsets overlooking the River. Enjoy the Riverfront beach while you are visiting this massive pier. This community offers a large pool area, and is close to shopping and restaurants. This attached villa will not last long! Don't be stuck shoveling snow this winter when you could be sitting on the beach shoveling sand!!!!