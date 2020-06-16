All apartments in Iona
16171 Kelly Woods DR
Last updated May 15 2020

16171 Kelly Woods DR

16171 Kelly Woods Drive · (239) 565-6990
Location

16171 Kelly Woods Drive, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! Summer and Fall.
January February March 2021 BOOKED - A great panoramic view of theboth golf course and lakes . All yours at gated golf course community of Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club. Nicely furnished pool home. 3/2 spacious and well equipped. King bed in master, queen in 2nd and twins and bunk beds in the 3rd bedroom. Outdoor dining table poolside, grill and pool toys! Located 3 miles from Fort Myers Beach and/or Sanibel Island. Use of private dining and full lounge is included in your $350. transfer fee for the membership (optional). Golf, tennis, Countless activities, festivities and groups to join. Or just relax at home in your pool or hot tub... Just don't miss this opportunity to spend relaxing month or longer this great home. When you do venture out---Many other restaurants and shopping nearby. Owner may approve a pet with additional pet fee. $2600/month if you take it 3 months or longer. $2800/single month..... Remember the 11.5% taxes on rental rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

