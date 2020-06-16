16171 Kelly Woods DR

Amenities

January February March 2021 BOOKED - A great panoramic view of theboth golf course and lakes . All yours at gated golf course community of Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club. Nicely furnished pool home. 3/2 spacious and well equipped. King bed in master, queen in 2nd and twins and bunk beds in the 3rd bedroom. Outdoor dining table poolside, grill and pool toys! Located 3 miles from Fort Myers Beach and/or Sanibel Island. Use of private dining and full lounge is included in your $350. transfer fee for the membership (optional). Golf, tennis, Countless activities, festivities and groups to join. Or just relax at home in your pool or hot tub... Just don't miss this opportunity to spend relaxing month or longer this great home. When you do venture out---Many other restaurants and shopping nearby. Owner may approve a pet with additional pet fee. $2600/month if you take it 3 months or longer. $2800/single month..... Remember the 11.5% taxes on rental rates.