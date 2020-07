Amenities

This darling 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has been upgraded with all new stainless steel appliances, beautiful glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, and fresh paint. Ample parking is available, and there are washer/dryer hookups. Water, sewer, trash and lawn care are all included in the rent. Wonderful South Fort Myers location very close to beaches, shopping, entertainment and more. This is a must see!