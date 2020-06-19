15980 Mandolin Bay Drive, 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

Mandolin Bay - Beach Retreat at Mandolin Bay



Beautiful first floor, two bedroom, two bath condo in gated community with pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center. All this located between the beaches of Sanibel/Captiva and Ft. Myers Beach! Only minutes away from beaches, golf, restaurants and shopping. Just bring your suitcases to this turn-key condominium - Master Suite with King-sized bed and walk-in closet, Queen-sized second bedroom, screened lanai.



Available:

Now thru November 2020 - $1,500 /mo

December 2020 - $2,200 /mo

January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,000 / mo

April 2021 - $2,200 /mo



Taxes and Fees:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



No Pets Allowed



