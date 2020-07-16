All apartments in Iona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

15110 Ports Of Iona DR

15110 Ports of Iona Drive · (239) 482-8040
Location

15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft. unit in Ports of Iona is close to the beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach and offers a great view of the canal from the screened lanai. This unfurnished 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo has a fully equipped kitchen, tile and carpet throughout, garden tub and walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in shower in the guest bath, washer/dryer, and 1 assigned parking spot. The Community features a fishing pier, tennis courts, exercise room and pool. 

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR have any available units?
15110 Ports Of Iona DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR have?
Some of 15110 Ports Of Iona DR's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15110 Ports Of Iona DR currently offering any rent specials?
15110 Ports Of Iona DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15110 Ports Of Iona DR pet-friendly?
No, 15110 Ports Of Iona DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR offer parking?
Yes, 15110 Ports Of Iona DR offers parking.
Does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15110 Ports Of Iona DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR have a pool?
Yes, 15110 Ports Of Iona DR has a pool.
Does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR have accessible units?
No, 15110 Ports Of Iona DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15110 Ports Of Iona DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15110 Ports Of Iona DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15110 Ports Of Iona DR does not have units with air conditioning.
