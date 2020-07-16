15110 Ports Of Iona DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft. unit in Ports of Iona is close to the beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach and offers a great view of the canal from the screened lanai. This unfurnished 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo has a fully equipped kitchen, tile and carpet throughout, garden tub and walk-in shower in the master bath, walk-in shower in the guest bath, washer/dryer, and 1 assigned parking spot. The Community features a fishing pier, tennis courts, exercise room and pool.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.