15054 Tamarind Cay CT

SUMMER SPECIAL-JULY THRU NOVEMBER $1800 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX!!AVAILABLE MARCH & APRIL 2021 ONLY!!!$4300 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX. YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE IN THE SUN!This turnkey condo is located in the sought after community of Gulf Harbour Yacht and County Club.15 min. to the white beaches of Fort Myers,SANIBEL,CAPTIVA BEACHES-HERE THE WORLD FAMOUS SHELLING OCCURS EVERY DAY!Spectacular views from your lanai as you watch the golfers on the 5TH fairway while sipping your morning coffee or your favorite afternoon beverage.With the northern exposure from your lanai you might catch a glimpse of a sunrise and a sunset! This 3/2 condo is professionally decorated.New paint throughout and granite countertops in kitchen.Two master suites with king size beds with en suite bathrooms in each. The 3rd bedroom IS SET UP AS AN OFFICE.Tile THROUGHOUT.Walk to the community heated pool with hot tub.There is a golf cart for your use to explore the many communities that Gulf Harbour has to offer!WATCH THE VIDEO!Exit cleaning fee.Inquire about off season rates.INCLUDES WATER,ELECTRIC,INTERNET,WIFI.NO MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED W/RENTAL.