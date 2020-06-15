All apartments in Iona
15054 Tamarind Cay CT
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

15054 Tamarind Cay CT

15054 Tamarind Cay Court · No Longer Available
Location

15054 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL 33908

Amenities

granite counters
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
SUMMER SPECIAL-JULY THRU NOVEMBER $1800 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX!!AVAILABLE MARCH & APRIL 2021 ONLY!!!$4300 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX. YOU HAVE FOUND YOUR PLACE IN THE SUN!This turnkey condo is located in the sought after community of Gulf Harbour Yacht and County Club.15 min. to the white beaches of Fort Myers,SANIBEL,CAPTIVA BEACHES-HERE THE WORLD FAMOUS SHELLING OCCURS EVERY DAY!Spectacular views from your lanai as you watch the golfers on the 5TH fairway while sipping your morning coffee or your favorite afternoon beverage.With the northern exposure from your lanai you might catch a glimpse of a sunrise and a sunset! This 3/2 condo is professionally decorated.New paint throughout and granite countertops in kitchen.Two master suites with king size beds with en suite bathrooms in each. The 3rd bedroom IS SET UP AS AN OFFICE.Tile THROUGHOUT.Walk to the community heated pool with hot tub.There is a golf cart for your use to explore the many communities that Gulf Harbour has to offer!WATCH THE VIDEO!Exit cleaning fee.Inquire about off season rates.INCLUDES WATER,ELECTRIC,INTERNET,WIFI.NO MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED W/RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT have any available units?
15054 Tamarind Cay CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iona, FL.
What amenities does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT have?
Some of 15054 Tamarind Cay CT's amenities include granite counters, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15054 Tamarind Cay CT currently offering any rent specials?
15054 Tamarind Cay CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15054 Tamarind Cay CT pet-friendly?
No, 15054 Tamarind Cay CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT offer parking?
No, 15054 Tamarind Cay CT does not offer parking.
Does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15054 Tamarind Cay CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT have a pool?
Yes, 15054 Tamarind Cay CT has a pool.
Does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT have accessible units?
No, 15054 Tamarind Cay CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15054 Tamarind Cay CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15054 Tamarind Cay CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15054 Tamarind Cay CT does not have units with air conditioning.
