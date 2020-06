Amenities

parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

Come enjoy this lakefront condo minutes from the beach! This seasonal 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished residence is being offered for January and February of 2020! A light and airy condo which offers two master suites and just had the floors and walls redone.Close to shopping and the beaches, a lovely location. Owner Pays first $150.00 of utilities. Located off of McGregor near Iona. The beautiful screened lanai overlooks the lake for waterfront dining anytime you wish…