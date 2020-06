Amenities

Fantastic first floor unfurnished unit in Longpond Village overlooking the golf course available for rent annually. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - one of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed/desk for multi-use. New wood flooring in the Master Bedroom and Living Room. Undercover assigned carport, storage unit, close to the community pool and mail boxes. New A/C, new water heater, you'll appreciate the pride of ownership. Great location in SW Fort Myers in the gated community of Gulf Harbour