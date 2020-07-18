11650 Marino CT

Amenities

Beautifully decorated furnished and turnkey condo. Feature 2 bedrooms, dining room and a den and garage. The condo is being offered for an annual rental. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet and the master bathroom has Dual sinks and a walk in shower stall. The condo has a large screened lanai that overlooks a beautifully private landscaped area. Close to beached, Sanibel, shopping and 1/2 hour to RSW airport, less than 1 mile from HealthPark Medical Center . The community offers a pool that is heated and cooled along with a barbecue area. Come check this property out- you will want to call it home!