Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

11650 Marino CT

11650 Marino Court · (631) 327-3886
Location

11650 Marino Court, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Beautifully decorated furnished and turnkey condo. Feature 2 bedrooms, dining room and a den and garage. The condo is being offered for an annual rental. The Master Bedroom has a large walk in closet and the master bathroom has Dual sinks and a walk in shower stall. The condo has a large screened lanai that overlooks a beautifully private landscaped area. Close to beached, Sanibel, shopping and 1/2 hour to RSW airport, less than 1 mile from HealthPark Medical Center . The community offers a pool that is heated and cooled along with a barbecue area. Come check this property out- you will want to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11650 Marino CT have any available units?
11650 Marino CT has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11650 Marino CT have?
Some of 11650 Marino CT's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11650 Marino CT currently offering any rent specials?
11650 Marino CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11650 Marino CT pet-friendly?
No, 11650 Marino CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 11650 Marino CT offer parking?
Yes, 11650 Marino CT offers parking.
Does 11650 Marino CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11650 Marino CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11650 Marino CT have a pool?
Yes, 11650 Marino CT has a pool.
Does 11650 Marino CT have accessible units?
No, 11650 Marino CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11650 Marino CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11650 Marino CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11650 Marino CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11650 Marino CT does not have units with air conditioning.
